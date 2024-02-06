CARFAX Honors Rocky Mountain Euro Sport as Top-Rated Dealer for Fifth Consecutive Year

For the fifth consecutive year, Rocky Mountain Euro Sport, a dealership located in Parker, Colorado, has earned the title of a CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer. This award, which is steeped in prestige, is handed out by CARFAX based on Verified Customer Ratings. It's an extraordinary achievement that the 2023 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers have had to attain an average rating of at least 4.7 out of 5 to earn.

A Testament to Trust and Transparency

The award underscores the significance of trust and transparency in customer service within the automotive industry. According to Gregg Cleary, the Vice President of Dealer Business at CARFAX, the distinction is awarded strictly based on verified feedback from customers, not internal metrics or sales figures.

CARFAX boasts a substantial database of over 5.4 million verified ratings and reviews. This vast reserve of customer experiences is used to identify dealerships that consistently provide exceptional service, setting a high bar for automotive excellence.

Boosting Consumer Confidence

This recognition not only aids consumers in identifying trustworthy dealers for purchasing or servicing vehicles but also celebrates the dealerships' commitment to delivering excellent customer service. Rocky Mountain Euro Sport's achievement reflects its unwavering dedication to maintaining high standards in customer satisfaction.

Such recognitions contribute to building consumer confidence in the used car market, a crucial aspect considering the increasing trend towards purchasing previously owned vehicles. For nearly 30 years, Rocky Mountain Euro Sport has been serving the Denver/Parker community, consistently delivering a luxury car buying experience for all customers.

A Five-Time Honor

Securing this honor for the fifth year in a row is a testament to the dealership's ongoing commitment to its customers. It speaks volumes about the trust the dealership has built with its clientele over the years. Rocky Mountain Euro Sport's consistent performance and continued dedication to customer satisfaction reinforce its position as a leading dealership in the automotive industry.