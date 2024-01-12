en English
Bermuda

Carey Olsen Achieves Listing Sponsor Status at Bermuda Stock Exchange

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:15 pm EST
Carey Olsen Achieves Listing Sponsor Status at Bermuda Stock Exchange

In an era where global markets are marked by constant change and competition, Carey Olsen, a preeminent law firm, has made a momentous stride. Six years after setting its sights on becoming a listing sponsor at the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), the firm has finally achieved its ambitious goal. Firm partners Steven Rees Davies and Matthew Grigg marked this significant occasion with the traditional bell-ringing ceremony at the BSX’s headquarters, signifying their official status as a new listing sponsor.

The Mutual Milestone

This momentous achievement has been celebrated not only by Carey Olsen but also by the BSX. Greg Wojciechowski, the CEO of the BSX, anticipates a symbiotic relationship between Carey Olsen and the BSX that is set to drive business to both entities. The partnership with Carey Olsen, an entity known for its innovative and complex BSX listings, is seen as a positive development for the BSX, a globally recognized exchange with over 1,300 listings.

Evolutionary Step for Carey Olsen

For Carey Olsen, this milestone is not merely one of professional growth but signifies an evolutionary step in the firm’s journey. Matthew Grigg perceives their new listing sponsor status as a testament to the firm’s commitment to provide world-class corporate services in Bermuda. The sponsorship is not just about expansion; it is about responding accurately and promptly to their clients’ needs.

Positive Impact on Bermuda’s Commercial Activity

Steven Rees Davies, another partner at Carey Olsen, emphasizes that becoming a BSX listing sponsor allows the firm to offer legal listing advice and services, furthering their service portfolio. The firm’s support for the BSX is not just a strategic move but is imbued with a deeper conviction. Carey Olsen believes that the exchange attracts more business to Bermuda, thereby enhancing the island’s commercial activity. The firm is keen to explore the unique offerings of the offshore market and is excited to broaden its services in a market characterized by positive conditions.

Bermuda Business Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

