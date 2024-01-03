en English
en English
Business

CareMax Inc Shares Fall Despite Promising Yearbook Sales Growth

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
Shares of CareMax Inc (NASDAQ: CMAX) tumbled, starting the trading session at $0.5075, a 10.22% drop from the previous session’s close. The stock experienced fluctuations throughout the day, peaking at $0.517 and bottoming out at $0.431 before closing at $0.50. The healthcare sector company’s shares have traded between $0.40 and $4.89 in the past 52 weeks. Despite a significant five-year growth rate in yearbook sales of 149.69%, the average yearly earnings per share (EPS) for CareMax stands at a significant loss of -349.38%.

Financial Performance

With outstanding shares totalling $111.33 million and a float of $68.01 million, CareMax’s efficiency is under scrutiny, given its workforce of 1500 employees. The company’s operational performance exhibits a gross margin of +76.49, an operating margin of -3.48, and a pretax margin of -9.08. Insiders own 39.47% of the company, while institutional ownership stands at 51.21%, with the latest insider transaction involving the purchase of 10,000 shares at $3.46 each.

Market Projections and Ratios

Analysts project earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with an estimated EPS of -349.38% for the next fiscal year. The company’s quick ratio is 1.80, with trailing twelve-month price to sales ratio of 0.07. Its diluted EPS stands at -1.84, with projections of -0.13 for the next quarter and -0.55 one year from now. The stock’s 50-day Moving Average is at $1.0830, and the 200-day Moving Average is $2.2383.

Market Volatility and Capitalization

CareMax’s stock has a Stochastic %D of 45.13% over the past 9 days, an Average True Range of 0.08, a historical volatility of 97.64% for the past 14 days, and a 112.27% volatility over the past 100 days. The resistance and support levels are identified, with the first at $0.4992, second at $0.5511, and third at $0.5852, while support levels are at $0.4132, $0.3791, and $0.3272 respectively. The company’s market capitalization stands at $50.25 million, with sales of 631,130 K and an income of -37,800 K.

Business
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

