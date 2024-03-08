Career Growth, Competitive Salary Key for 69% of Salaried Women in Job Selection: DBS-CRISIL Study

A recent study conducted by DBS Bank and CRISIL has shed light on the primary factors influencing job selection among salaried women in India. The research, which surveyed women across 10 major cities, revealed that career advancement and competitive salary are the most critical considerations for 69% of respondents, overshadowing other factors such as work-life balance, job security, and the option for remote working.

Advertisment

Understanding Women's Priorities in Job Selection

The study highlights a significant emphasis on career growth, with 38% of women citing it as their top priority when choosing a job. Following closely, 31% of women prioritize competitive salary, indicating the importance of financial incentives in career decisions. Interestingly, work-life balance and job security were less of a priority, gathering 12% and 11% respectively, while remote working options were deemed essential by a mere 3% of salaried women. This data presents a clear picture of the professional aspirations and priorities of women in the workforce today.

Comparing Salaried and Self-Employed Women

Advertisment

When looking at self-employed women, the priorities shift towards independence and flexible working hours, with 42% of respondents highlighting these as their main concerns. This group also places a significant focus on wealth building and seizing specific market opportunities for starting a business. The study underlines the differences in career motivations between salaried and self-employed women, showcasing the diversity in their professional goals.

Marital Status and Age Influence Job Selection Criteria

Marital status and age play a crucial role in shaping job selection criteria among women. Unmarried women, representing 79% of respondents, showed a stronger inclination towards career advancement and competitive salaries compared to their married counterparts, who prioritized these factors at 66%. Furthermore, the importance of a competitive salary declines with age, with only 15% of women over 45 years prioritizing it compared to 34% of those aged 25-35 years. Additionally, the study reveals significant regional variations in job selection criteria, with women in different cities prioritizing different factors.

As women continue to make strides in the corporate world, the DBS-CRISIL study offers valuable insights into their career priorities and decision-making processes. With an increasing participation of women in the corporate sector, understanding these preferences is crucial for companies looking to attract and retain female talent. The study not only highlights the diversity in career motivations among women but also underscores the evolving landscape of professional aspirations in India.