Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc: A Deep Dive into Stock Performance

In a recent turn of events, the stock price of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc saw an uptick, closing at $2.08, marking a 1.96% increase. Despite the rise, the stock still lags significantly behind its 52-week high of $8.50. With a current market capitalization of $42.68 million, the company showcases a high beta of 5.46, indicating substantial volatility in its stock value.

Recent Performance and Future Projections

Over the past five days, the stock has seen a decline of 6.31%, and over the last month, it has decreased by 12.24%. The year-to-date performance stands at a decrease of 16.47%. Short interest in CDIO is noteworthy, with 0.85 million shares shorted and a short ratio of 0.27 days. Analysts forecast a significant decline in revenue of -200.00% this quarter, succeeded by a -27.30% drop in the next quarter. The revenue estimates for the current quarter and the quarter ending March 2024 are expected to be $250,000 and $1 million respectively. The next earnings report from the company is anticipated in February.

Insider and Institutional Holdings

Interestingly, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc does not pay a dividend, maintaining a dividend yield of 0.00%. Insiders hold a significant 18.53% of the company's shares, while institutional investors own 2.20%. The top institutional holders are Prelude Capital Management LLC and Geode Capital Management, LLC. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund stand as the mutual funds with the most significant stakes in CDIO.

Despite the ups and downs, the company witnessed a revenue increase of 5.44% in 2022 compared to the previous year. The average stock rating for the company stands at 'Buy' with a 12-month forecasted price increase of 284.62%.