Carbonaires Partners with North Macedonia to Develop Voluntary Carbon Markets

Carbonaires Limited, a London-based carbon asset management firm, has inked a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Republic of North Macedonia. This groundbreaking Public-Private Partnership (PPP) is set to develop robust Voluntary Carbon Markets (VCMs) within the country, marking a notable stride in the decarbonisation of North Macedonia. The agreement underscores the development of rules and regulations for VCMs and is a targeted effort to expedite domestic environmental action, bolster green investment and job creation, enhance air quality, and attain carbon neutrality.

Creating a New Climate Paradigm

In a world grappling with the dire consequences of climate change, the partnership between Carbonaires and the Republic of North Macedonia signifies a novel and effective approach towards addressing this global challenge. The PPP aims to create a potent regulatory framework for VCMs and implement a high-integrity VCM project. This project could encompass carbon removal initiatives, such as afforestation, biochar production, or enhanced rock weathering, creating a comprehensive strategy for carbon reduction.

Driving Economic Growth and Sustainability

The partnership is projected to bring about not just environmental benefits, but also stimulate economic growth in North Macedonia. An increase in green investment and job creation is expected, contributing to the country’s economy while simultaneously elevating its sustainability index. The move could potentially serve as a model for other regions, encouraging the development of VCMs on a regional and international scale.

Carbonaires: Pioneers in Carbon Asset Management

Founded in 2021, Carbonaires specialises in financing carbon reduction projects and offering carbon credits to businesses with a robust plan for carbon reduction. With this partnership, the company continues to cement its position as a leader in the field of carbon asset management. The Deputy Prime Minister of North Macedonia and the CEO of Carbonaires have expressed optimism about the partnership’s impact on the country’s journey towards carbon neutrality and its potential influence on the development of VCM globally.