en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Carbonaires Partners with North Macedonia to Develop Voluntary Carbon Markets

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
Carbonaires Partners with North Macedonia to Develop Voluntary Carbon Markets

Carbonaires Limited, a London-based carbon asset management firm, has inked a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Republic of North Macedonia. This groundbreaking Public-Private Partnership (PPP) is set to develop robust Voluntary Carbon Markets (VCMs) within the country, marking a notable stride in the decarbonisation of North Macedonia. The agreement underscores the development of rules and regulations for VCMs and is a targeted effort to expedite domestic environmental action, bolster green investment and job creation, enhance air quality, and attain carbon neutrality.

Creating a New Climate Paradigm

In a world grappling with the dire consequences of climate change, the partnership between Carbonaires and the Republic of North Macedonia signifies a novel and effective approach towards addressing this global challenge. The PPP aims to create a potent regulatory framework for VCMs and implement a high-integrity VCM project. This project could encompass carbon removal initiatives, such as afforestation, biochar production, or enhanced rock weathering, creating a comprehensive strategy for carbon reduction.

Driving Economic Growth and Sustainability

The partnership is projected to bring about not just environmental benefits, but also stimulate economic growth in North Macedonia. An increase in green investment and job creation is expected, contributing to the country’s economy while simultaneously elevating its sustainability index. The move could potentially serve as a model for other regions, encouraging the development of VCMs on a regional and international scale.

Carbonaires: Pioneers in Carbon Asset Management

Founded in 2021, Carbonaires specialises in financing carbon reduction projects and offering carbon credits to businesses with a robust plan for carbon reduction. With this partnership, the company continues to cement its position as a leader in the field of carbon asset management. The Deputy Prime Minister of North Macedonia and the CEO of Carbonaires have expressed optimism about the partnership’s impact on the country’s journey towards carbon neutrality and its potential influence on the development of VCM globally.

0
Business
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bitcoin's Future: Analyst Lyn Alden Projects $100K - $200K Valuation

By Salman Akhtar

SUGAR Cosmetics: A Sweet Success with Near INR 500 Crore Sales

By Dil Bar Irshad

U.S. Energy Boosts Storage Network with Acquisition of Two New Terminals

By BNN Correspondents

Institutional Investors Show Confidence in Signify N.V. with 72% Share Ownership

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Kalypso's Rocky Voyage: From Ambitious Beginnings to Troubled Waters ...
@Business · 59 seconds
Kalypso's Rocky Voyage: From Ambitious Beginnings to Troubled Waters ...
heart comment 0
Counterfeit Crisis: The Battle of an Original Creator

By BNN Correspondents

Counterfeit Crisis: The Battle of an Original Creator
EY’s 2024 Budget Proposals for Singapore: SME Support and Tax Incentives Reassessment

By Waqas Arain

EY's 2024 Budget Proposals for Singapore: SME Support and Tax Incentives Reassessment
TCS Prepares for Generative AI Revolution: A New Year Message from CEO K Krithivasan

By Dil Bar Irshad

TCS Prepares for Generative AI Revolution: A New Year Message from CEO K Krithivasan
Foodpanda Unveils Top Food and Grocery Trends of 2023: Fast Foods, Staple Groceries, and Digital Payments

By Rizwan Shah

Foodpanda Unveils Top Food and Grocery Trends of 2023: Fast Foods, Staple Groceries, and Digital Payments
Latest Headlines
World News
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
14 seconds
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship
17 seconds
Anatoly Malykhin's Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10
37 seconds
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10
Mahoning County: A Day Packed with Governmental Meetings
42 seconds
Mahoning County: A Day Packed with Governmental Meetings
Football's Fascinating Facts: From Worst Managers to Penalty Kings
48 seconds
Football's Fascinating Facts: From Worst Managers to Penalty Kings
Young Talent Shines at the Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships
54 seconds
Young Talent Shines at the Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships
Borussia Dortmund Interested in Re-signing Jadon Sancho
1 min
Borussia Dortmund Interested in Re-signing Jadon Sancho
Strava 'Year In Sport: The Trend Report' Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends
1 min
Strava 'Year In Sport: The Trend Report' Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends
Odisha Raises Stipends for Medical Students - A Step Towards Stronger Health Services
1 min
Odisha Raises Stipends for Medical Students - A Step Towards Stronger Health Services
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
9 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
14 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
44 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app