Business

Car Insurance Premiums Skyrocket, ‘Loyalty Penalty’ Under Scrutiny

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:51 pm EST
Car insurance premiums are hitting unprecedented highs, and a ‘loyalty penalty’ is increasingly burdening customers who choose to stay with their current providers. According to Which?, a consumer advocacy group, insurers are exploiting a loophole to impose higher rates on long-term customers than those offered to new ones. This seemingly unfair practice has sparked controversy, as it appears to penalize customer loyalty rather than rewarding it.

Surge in Car Insurance Premiums

The average cost of car insurance has seen a dramatic increase of 19.2% since last November. This surge translates to an extra $19.20 for every $100 spent on annual car insurance. In some instances, the cost of car insurance has doubled in the past year, causing some drivers to pay up to $1,000 more than motorists in neighboring cities. Factors contributing to these price hikes include the rising number of electric cars on the road, major flooding events, and escalating car crime rates.

Record Claims and Rising Costs

Insurance companies have reported record amounts paid out on claims. This has led to an average premium increase of $338 to $924 over the past 12 months. The financial burden is further exacerbated by the government’s Insurance Premium Tax (IPT), which has also seen an increase. The cost of insurance policies is spiraling, with IPT receipts estimated to hit at least $7.2 billion this year.

The ‘Loyalty Penalty’

Adding to the woes of consumers is a practice termed the ‘loyalty penalty.’ New rules introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority have banned insurance companies from offering lower premiums to existing clients. This has disproportionately affected younger, lesser-experienced drivers and retired individuals. Insurers are facing a dramatic increase in claims costs, which has been compounded by a rise in vehicle theft and fraudulent claims.

While the practice of penalizing long-term customers is causing outrage, some see switching insurance providers as a potential solution. But for many, the increasing costs and the ‘loyalty penalty’ are an unavoidable burden and a pressing issue that needs addressing.

Business
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

