Car ADAS Solutions Expands Network with ADAS Calibrations of Florida

In the ever-evolving world of automotive technology, Car ADAS Solutions, a specialist in Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) calibration, has taken a significant stride in Florida. The company has welcomed ADAS Calibrations of Florida into its expanding network, with the new licensee opening its inaugural location in Riviera Beach on November 5, 2023. A second facility in Kissimmee is currently under construction, and the business aims to establish four more outlets by early 2024, including one in Pompano Beach.

A Promising Partnership: Bea Bruno & Car ADAS Solutions

Owned by Bea Bruno, the new addition to the Car ADAS Solutions family boasts a territory stretching from Orlando to North Fort Lauderdale. Bea's husband, Mark Bruno, brings invaluable expertise to the venture, with two decades of experience in the automotive body shop industry under his belt. Having previously owned Fender Mender Auto Body, Mark sold the business in 2020, paving the way for this new enterprise.

The Brunos' partnership with Car ADAS Solutions enables them to receive guidance on setting up calibration facilities, encompassing tooling and training. This collaboration ensures that ADAS Calibrations of Florida stays at the forefront of the rapidly advancing world of automotive technology.

Overcoming Challenges: Securing Commercial Property

Despite initial hurdles in securing commercial properties due to misconceptions landlords held about auto repair businesses, the Brunos persevered. With assistance from Car ADAS Solutions and collision consultant Elizabeth Rutter, they successfully found suitable properties for their burgeoning venture.

Education & Liability: A Crucial Focus

The Riviera Beach facility is committed to educating body shops on the indispensable role of proper vehicle calibration and the associated liabilities. The Brunos stress the importance of staying abreast of technological advancements, a challenge faced by mobile calibration companies striving to keep up with ever-changing tooling requirements.

As part of the Car ADAS Solutions network, ADAS Calibrations of Florida benefits from comprehensive training and ongoing support. This collaboration ensures a seamless launch and operation of the new location while maintaining the highest levels of education.

In a world where technology is reshaping the automotive landscape, Car ADAS Solutions and ADAS Calibrations of Florida are at the helm, guiding body shops through the complexities of ADAS calibration. Their partnership not only promises growth and expansion but also a steadfast commitment to quality, education, and the future of automotive technology.