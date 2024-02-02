Captain's Chocolate Co.: A Sweet Journey from Costa Rica to Neosho

Steering the helm of Captain’s Chocolate Co., Sarah Uhing and her dedicated team are crafting a new narrative in the chocolate industry. This Neosho-based family business has been churning out organic, vegan chocolate, with a simple recipe that incorporates just two ingredients – cacao beans and cane sugar. The result is a chocolate that is as wholesome as it is delectable, setting a high bar for competitors to match.

Chocolate with a Costa Rican Heart

At the heart of Captain's Chocolate Co. is a network of family farms nestled in the lush landscapes of Costa Rica. Here, Uhing's brother, Mark Roth, works hand in hand with Indigenous farmers to cultivate seven varieties of cacao trees. These trees have been carefully selected for their resistance to fungal diseases, a testament to the brand's commitment to sustainable farming practices. The cacao beans harvested from these farms are the fundamental building blocks of Captain's Chocolate Co.'s products.

Navigating the Waves of Production

The original vision for Captain's Chocolate Co. was to establish a fully localized production process in Costa Rica, thereby boosting the local economy and minimizing environmental impact. However, the turbulent seas of logistics forced a revision of this plan. Now, the first stages of production - fermenting, roasting, and drying the beans - are carried out in Costa Rica. The beans then embark on a journey to Neosho, where they are ground, tempered, and molded into the exquisite chocolate bars that have become the hallmark of Captain's Chocolate Co.

Transparency, Quality, and Diversity

The Captain's Chocolate Co. has charted a course that few in the industry dare to sail. With a high ferment rate of beans and rigorous testing for contaminants, the company ensures that every bite of its chocolate is of the highest quality. This transparency in production is a beacon of trust for customers who value purity and responsibility in their food. Not limiting themselves to chocolate bars, the company also offers a range of products, including chocolate-covered fruits and nuts, further enriching their portfolio.

More Than Just Chocolate

Sarah Uhing's commitment to positive change extends far beyond the realm of chocolate. In Costa Rica, she has established a shelter for women and children and teaches sewing as a means to empower local women. This, along with her support for local farmers and dedication to producing safe, uncontaminated chocolate, forms the cornerstone of the Captain's Chocolate Co. ethos. It's a story of a family business that is innovating not just in the realm of chocolate production, but also in the wider community.