CapSpecialty Insurance Group Retains Stable Ratings, Says AM Best

The global credit rating agency, AM Best, has confirmed the strong and stable credit ratings of the CapSpecialty Insurance Group, a collective that incorporates Capitol Indemnity Corporation and its subsidiaries, Capital Specialty Insurance Corporation and Platte River Insurance Company. The confirmed ratings are a Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of 'a+' (Excellent).

Key Factors in the Ratings Confirmation

CapSpecialty, based in Middleton, Wisconsin, is recognized for its solid balance sheet, consistent performance in risk-adjusted capitalization as per Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), and the backing it receives from its parent company, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Despite CapSpecialty's relatively marginal operational performance, characterized by underwriting metrics that fall behind those of the surplus lines composite and a high expense structure, AM Best highlights the company's favorable loss ratio when compared to its competitors.

A Strategic Shift in Investment

CapSpecialty's investments, managed by Berkshire Hathaway, are showing a strategic move towards common stocks with high intrinsic value. This move mirrors the investment philosophy of Berkshire Hathaway. AM Best anticipates this shift will lead to improvements in CapSpecialty's operational efficiencies and overall performance.

Future Outlook for CapSpecialty

Particularly notable is the strategic decision to withdraw from its property business, which is expected to reduce volatility in underwriting results. All the detailed rating information and related disclosures are accessible on AM Best's website. This news release plays a part in AM Best's ongoing monitoring and rating process.