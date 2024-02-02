Capital Small Finance Bank Sets Price Band for Rs 523-Crore IPO

Capital Small Finance Bank, a Jalandhar-based financial institution, has announced its initial public offering (IPO) with a price band of Rs 445-468 per share. The bank aims to raise an aggregate amount of Rs 523 crore through this IPO, which is set to open on February 7. The equity issuance consists of a new issue worth Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 73 crore.

Stake Sale by Promoters and External Investors

In the forthcoming OFS, both promoters and external investors will offload 5% of their holdings before the issue. The bank's ownership is majorly held by external investors, who account for 40% of the total, and the promoter family, led by Sarvjit Singh Sarma. Post-IPO, the promoter family's ownership will decrease from the current 24% to 18.4%. The Oman India Joint Investment Fund II, the largest external shareholder, will divest 20% of its stake. American Capital and Amicus Capital Private Equity are also among the shareholders selling their stakes.

Non-participation in the OFS

However, not all external shareholders are participating in the OFS. This group includes PI Ventures, HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential Life, Sidbi, Max Life, as well as Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and some individual investors. The capital raised from the fresh issue will be used to augment the bank's Tier-I capital base, thereby supporting future capital requirements.

Financial Performance and Future Prospects

Capital Small Finance Bank provides fully secured loans to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), mortgage holders, and farmers. The bank has consistently maintained a robust asset quality with a net bad loans ratio standing at 1.4. In FY23, it reported a net profit of Rs 93 crore, with Rs 53 crore earned in the first half of the current fiscal year. These metrics, coupled with the bank's strategic focus, make the IPO an interesting proposition for investors.