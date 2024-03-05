Capital Region Sub Shop in Colonie for Sale: A Family-Focused Decision by Owner Brad McCormack

In a move that underscores the evolving priorities of business owners, Brad McCormack has announced his decision to sell one of the Capital Region's beloved submarine shops, Lyle's Hoagies, located on the bustling Central Ave in Colonie. This decision, fueled by McCormack's desire to dedicate more time to his family and explore other opportunities, opens the door for aspiring and current business owners to step into a well-established turnkey operation.

Family First: McCormack's Decision to Sell

Brad McCormack, the owner of two Lyle's Hoagies Sub Shops in the Capital Region, has taken to Facebook to share his decision to sell the Colonie location. With a history spanning 45 years at its Schenectady site and a five-year tenure on Central Ave, the shops have become a staple in the community. McCormack cited the desire to balance his professional and personal life as the primary reason for the sale, highlighting the opportunity for potential buyers to inherit a fully equipped, modern sub shop or café in a prime location.

Turnkey Opportunity Knocks on Central Ave

The sale of the Colonie sub shop offers a rare opportunity for entrepreneurs to own a business in a high-traffic area without the hassle of starting from scratch. McCormack has emphasized the shop's "true turnkey" nature, ready to operate from day one. The establishment comes with a comprehensive set of equipment, including a walk-in cooler, sandwich preparation units, freezer, all necessary plumbing and sinks, storage racks, a toasting oven, and customer seating. Prospective owners will find the premises well-maintained, boasting a fresh and updated look despite its five years of operation.

A Step Towards New Beginnings

While McCormack's decision marks the end of an era for his stewardship of the Lyle's Hoagies location in Colonie, it also symbolizes a new beginning both for him and the future owner. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out directly to McCormack for further details. However, it's important to note that the sale does not include the building itself; the new owner will need to negotiate a lease with the landlord. This transition offers a unique chance to continue the legacy of a beloved local business while also making it one's own.