Capital Properties Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend, Reinforces Shareholder Commitment

Capital Properties, Inc., a renowned player in the realm of real estate and outdoor advertising, has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share for its Class A Common Shares. The decision was finalized in a board meeting held on January 24, 2024, and is a clear demonstration of the company's unwavering commitment towards rewarding its shareholders.

A Timely Reward for Shareholders

The dividend will be payable to shareholders who are on record by the close of business on February 9, 2024. This distribution is set to happen on February 23, 2024, serving as a testament to the company's steady business operations and dedication to shareholder value.

Core Holdings in Strategic Locations

Capital Properties, Inc.'s holdings are primarily situated in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. The company also possesses key locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, used for outdoor advertising purposes. This strategic positioning in high-visibility areas underscores the company's savvy business model and long-term vision.

Competitive Dividend in the Industry

