Capital Power Corporation Unveils 2024 Guidance and Emphasizes Sustainable Energy Goals

Decoding Capital Power's 2024 Prospects

As the New Year unfolds, significant developments are on the horizon for Capital Power Corporation. The North American wholesale power producer has announced a webcast presentation of its 2024 guidance, corporate priorities, targets, and assumptions slated for January 16, 2:30 p.m. MST (4:30 p.m. EST). This essential update is expected to shed light on the company's strategic direction and key initiatives.

Recognizing Indigenous Roots and Sustainable Goals

Capital Power has shown a commendable commitment to recognizing the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America. The company's head office is situated on Treaty 6 Territory and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4, areas traditionally inhabited by a diverse range of Indigenous communities. This nod to cultural heritage isn't just symbolic; it's a testament to the company's commitment to inclusivity and respect for its community.

On the sustainability front, Capital Power aspires to achieve net zero emissions by 2045, aligning with global goals to combat climate change. The company's strategy involves the use of natural gas coupled with emerging technologies to support decarbonization while simultaneously expanding renewable energy sources. It's a bold initiative, and one that is crucial for the future of our planet.

Powering North America: Current and Future Projects

Capital Power currently boasts a substantial capacity of approximately 7,700 MW across 30 facilities in North America. Yet, the company is not resting on its laurels. It's actively developing additional projects, including 140 MW of renewable generation, 512 MW from the repowering of Genesee 1 and 2 in Alberta, 350 MW of natural gas and battery energy storage in Ontario, and 70 MW of solar capacity in advanced development in North Carolina.

These projects underline Capital Power's commitment to its sustainable energy strategy. With renewable energy and natural gas at the forefront of its plans, the company is poised to make a significant impact on the North American power landscape in the years to come.