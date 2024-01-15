en English
Business

Capgemini Report Unveils 2023 Consumer Behavior Trends in Retail Industry

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
Capgemini Report Unveils 2023 Consumer Behavior Trends in Retail Industry

The Capgemini Research Institute’s annual report titled ‘What Matters to Today’s Consumer’ has shed light on the changing consumer behavior trends in the retail industry in 2023. The report identifies five key themes: purchasing patterns, cost of living, essential products, beyond in-store experiences, and the influence of social media.

Personal Finances: A Growing Concern

Of the study participants, 61% expressed high concern over their personal finances. This anxiety was evident across different generations, with Millennials, Boomers, and Gen Z manifesting worry over the rising cost of living. The fallout of this financial strain is evident in the shopping habits of consumers. A significant 73% are making fewer impulse purchases, and 69% are cutting back on non-essential items.

The Shift in Purchasing Patterns

Consumers are increasingly opting for cheaper private label products, delaying luxury purchases, and shopping more at hypermarkets and discount stores. 75% of consumers are seeking deals and discounts to navigate the cost of living crisis. Unilever CFO Graeme Pitkethly observed a trend of consumers ‘down trading’ and seeking greater value, triggering a shift from branded to own-label products.

Online vs. In-store Shopping

The global pandemic has further influenced consumer spending. There has been a noticeable decline in in-store shopping preference. While online interactions with retailers have slightly decreased, they are projected to stabilize and surpass pre-pandemic levels. 40% of consumers now spend less on groceries across all channels and exhibit a willingness to switch stores for better product availability.

Sustainability vs. Affordability

When it comes to sustainability, 54% of consumers prioritize affordability, with rural consumers shopping less frequently than their urban counterparts. This suggests that despite the rising awareness about sustainable products, price remains a key factor in the purchasing decisions.

The Rise of Social E-commerce

On the social media front, e-commerce has seen significant revenue growth. It is forecasted to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.8%. Gen Z, in particular, is notably influenced by social influencers. Brands are thus advised to adapt to these evolving consumer behaviors and expectations, particularly given the ongoing global inflation and supply chain pressures.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
