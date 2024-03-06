Capes Shipping Agencies Expands to New Orleans, Boosts Gulf Presence with Industry Veterans

Capes Shipping Agencies, a Norfolk, Virginia-based firm and subsidiary of CV International, Inc., has strategically expanded its footprint by inaugurating a new office in New Orleans, Louisiana. This move underscores the company's commitment to strengthening its operations within the U.S. Gulf region. Spearheading the new outpost are seasoned Mississippi River experts Ron Soldani and Marshall Adams, bringing a combined four decades of maritime expertise to the table.

Gulf Expansion Strategy

The decision to establish a presence in New Orleans is a calculated step by Capes Shipping Agencies to capitalize on the burgeoning maritime activities in the Gulf. Ron Soldani, with nearly 30 years of experience, and Marshall Adams, with a decade under his belt, are tasked with extending the company's legacy of delivering personalized customer service and bespoke solutions. CVI President & CEO Mike Coleman emphasized the importance of human resources in driving the company's success and expressed enthusiasm for welcoming such experienced professionals to the team.

Timely Market Entry

According to Vice President & General Manager Steve Hagen, the timing for setting up the New Orleans office couldn't be more opportune. The company has been handling vessels on the Mississippi River for several years, observing a steady increase in opportunities that now justify a permanent base in the region. This expansion not only enables Capes Shipping Agencies to serve its existing clientele more effectively but also sets the stage for penetrating new markets and enhancing its service offerings.

Setting New Service Standards

Ron Soldani's anticipation to join the Capes Shipping family reflects a shared vision of excellence and customer satisfaction. With the profound local knowledge and international relationships that both Soldani and Adams bring to the company, Capes Shipping Agencies is poised to elevate service standards in the Gulf's maritime sector. Their deep-rooted understanding of the industry dynamics, coupled with the backing of CV International, positions the New Orleans office to make a significant impact.

The opening of Capes Shipping Agencies' New Orleans office marks a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory. By integrating local expertise with a global outlook, the firm is not just expanding its geographic footprint but is also redefining service excellence in the maritime industry. The strategic inclusion of Marshall Adams heralds a new chapter of opportunities and challenges, promising to enrich the company's legacy and the broader shipping community.