Canopy Edge: A New Player in ESG Consulting

In a significant move towards corporate sustainability, Canopy Edge, an ESG consulting and advisory firm, has been unveiled. The firm comes to the fore with a mission to aid small and medium-sized businesses in strategizing and executing plans for corporate sustainability, sustainability intelligence, and sustainability messaging.

Delving into the Offerings

Canopy Edge’s services encompass an extensive range that includes guidance on Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions footprinting, sustainability target setting, abatement planning, supplier engagement, and climate risk management. The firm will also provide aid with regulatory compliance, disclosures, marketing strategy, ESG reports, and digital media content.

The firm was founded by Daniel Cardamone, Jonathan Keller, and Clint Wheelock, all of whom have demonstrated vast experience in advising organizations on net-zero transitions. The trio has lent their expertise to over 500 companies around the globe since 2009. Cardamone is a strong advocate for the integration of economic, environmental, and social factors into companies' policies, asserting that such an approach paves the way for achieving net-zero emissions, increased employee engagement, and improved profitability.

Addressing the ESG Preparedness Gap

The inception of Canopy Edge comes at a critical time, as companies grapple with escalating ESG reporting requirements and growing investor skepticism regarding sustainability claims. A study by KPMG highlights that only 25% of companies are fully equipped with ESG policies, skills, and systems for independent ESG data assurance, with larger firms faring better than their smaller counterparts. Canopy Edge aims to bridge this gap, strategizing ways for companies to enhance their community and environmental impact. The firm promotes collaboration with industry competitors to effectively tackle supply chain emissions and concentrate on abatement activities.