Canon Solutions America Announces Key Executive Promotions

Canon Solutions America, Inc., a subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., announced the promotion of two key executives on February 7, 2024, effective as of January 1, 2024. Demonstrating Canon's strong commitment to employee advancement and leadership in digital solutions, Steven Giuliano and Stephen Frank have assumed new roles within the company.

Steven Giuliano: A Journey from Finance to Administration

Steven Giuliano, who joined Canon in 2002, has been elevated to the post of executive vice president of Administration. Giuliano brings more than 35 years of experience in finance and administration to his new role. Prior to this promotion, he served as the senior vice president of Finance, Accounting, and General Affairs. His journey with Canon, spanning over two decades, showcases Canon's dedication to nurturing and recognizing talent from within.

Stephen Frank: From Operations to Business Reengineering

Stephen Frank, another long-time member of the Canon family, has been promoted to senior vice president/general manager of Business Operations/IT and Business Process Reengineering (BPR). Since joining Canon in 1998, Frank has been instrumental in managing operational activities across multiple departments, underlining his versatility and command over diverse business functions.

Canon's Commitment to Employee Advancement

Peter P. Kowalczuk, the president of Canon Solutions America, expressed his enthusiasm over the promotions of Giuliano and Frank. He acknowledged their extensive experience and dedication, anticipating significant future contributions from both executives. These promotions reflect Canon's investment in its employees and its focus on positioning them for success.

Canon Solutions America specializes in enterprise and production printing solutions. A strong proponent of sustainability, efficiency, and cost control, the company serves a wide customer base across the United States from its headquarters in Melville, NY.