Canned Tuna Industry's Existential Crisis: Sustainability, Price-Fixing, and Consumer Shifts

Valued at an estimated $40 billion, the tuna industry represents a significant portion of the global food market, with the U.S. importing about 637.9 million pounds of tuna in 2021, nearly 71% of which was canned. Dominated by giants like Thai Union Group, the sector faces hurdles including a dramatic drop in consumption, sustainability concerns, and a price-fixing scandal.

Consumption and Profit Trends

Between 2000 and 2021, per capita consumption of tuna fell by 45%, impacted by shifting consumer preferences and various controversies. However, the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 spurred a spike in demand for this affordable, protein-rich option, leading to the highest consumption level since 2011 and a nearly 19% profit increase for Thai Union compared to 2019.

Rising Costs and Strategic Responses

Currently, Thai Union is grappling with inflation and geopolitical tensions, notably the war between Russia and Ukraine, which have inflated costs. In response, the company has raised prices over the past two years and is exploring automation to mitigate these financial pressures. These steps are part of a broader strategy to address existential threats to the industry, including sustainability challenges, climate change, and illegal fishing practices.

Future Outlook

The tuna industry's future hangs in the balance as it confronts pressing issues like market consolidation, sustainability, and transparency concerns. With the backdrop of a nearly decade-long price-fixing scandal still looming, the sector's ability to adapt to these challenges will be crucial for its survival. As companies like Thai Union navigate these turbulent waters, the industry's resilience and innovation will be tested in the face of evolving consumer demands and environmental imperatives.