Canned Tuna Industry at a Crossroads: Navigating Challenges and Securing its Future

The billion-dollar canned tuna industry, valued at around $40 billion, is navigating a perfect storm of challenges. Despite the United States importing nearly 637.9 million pounds of tuna in 2021, per capita consumption has plummeted by 45% between 2000 and 2021.

Advertisment

Shifting Sands: Consumer Preferences and Market Consolidation

A seismic shift in consumer preferences, coupled with market consolidation, is reshaping the canned tuna landscape. The once-ubiquitous canned tuna is losing ground to alternatives like plant-based proteins and fresh seafood. In the face of this changing tide, the industry's key players have consolidated their power, creating an oligopolistic market.

"The market is controlled by a few major players, making it difficult for small-scale fishermen to compete," laments Rakesh, a fisherman from Lakshadweep. His predicament is echoed by countless others in the region, where tuna fishing is a primary source of livelihood.

Advertisment

Sustainability Concerns and Price-Fixing Scandals

Environmental concerns and sustainability issues loom large over the industry. The use of drifting fish aggregating devices (DFADs) has come under scrutiny for its potential to increase fishing mortality and impact tuna's natural mortality and reproductive potential. These concerns have led to calls for stricter regulations and more sustainable fishing practices.

Adding to the industry's woes is the specter of a price-fixing scandal. In 2015, the U.S. Department of Justice launched an investigation into price-fixing allegations against major tuna brands. The ensuing legal battles and negative publicity have further eroded consumer trust.

Advertisment

Covid-19 Resurgence and the Road Ahead

The Covid-19 pandemic brought an unexpected respite to the beleaguered industry. With consumers stockpiling canned goods and eating at home more, demand for canned tuna surged in 2020. Thai Union Group, a leading player in the industry, reported a nearly 19% profit increase in 2020 over the previous year.

However, the industry's challenges are far from over. Rising costs due to inflation and the Russia-Ukraine war have forced companies like Thai Union to implement price hikes. The company is also exploring automation strategies to cut costs and stay afloat in these turbulent waters.

"The industry is at a crossroads," says Maria, a seafood analyst. "It needs to address sustainability concerns, adapt to changing consumer preferences, and navigate geopolitical tensions to secure its future."