Canfield's Avrem Technologies Sets Industry Standard with New Certifications and CPR Training for All Employees

In a recent 'state of the company' address, Robert Merva, owner of Avrem Technologies in Canfield, unveiled a comprehensive plan for 2023, focusing on employee education and certification achievements in various professional fields, including cybersecurity and project management, alongside CPR training from the American Red Cross. This initiative positions Avrem Technologies as a leader in industry best practices and employee well-being.

Empowering Employees for Future Challenges

Avrem Technologies has embarked on an ambitious journey to ensure its team is well-equipped to handle the evolving challenges of the tech industry. By securing new certifications in cybersecurity, project management, Microsoft Azure, and Microsoft 365, Avrem has bolstered its capability to deliver unparalleled value to its clients across 22 states. The significance of these achievements is twofold: enhancing service delivery and ensuring the team's readiness for 2024. Merva's decision to also include CPR certification for every employee underscores Avrem's commitment to comprehensive employee development and safety.

Setting New Industry Standards

Under Merva's leadership, Avrem Technologies has not only focused on internal development but has also redefined its service delivery model. The introduction of a dedicated team for governance, risk, and compliance, alongside an overhaul of six key service processes, highlights the company's proactive approach to client engagement and industry best practices. Avrem's alignment with the Center for Internet Security v8 Framework further demonstrates its dedication to adopting and setting new standards within the managed service provider (MSP) sector. These strategic moves have not gone unnoticed, with Avrem receiving accolades on the MSP501 list and recognition from the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western University.

Reinforcing Core Values and Client Relationships

In his address, Merva also took the opportunity to redefine and reinforce Avrem's core values, emphasizing communication, outcome focus, attention to detail, perspective, openness to innovation, and integrity in all client interactions. This clear mandate aims to enhance the quality of service and strengthen the trust between Avrem and its clients. Merva's vision for the company is not only to maintain its competitive edge but to do so with a keen sense of responsibility and ethical conduct.

As Avrem Technologies continues to innovate and lead by example, the implications for the MSP industry and their clients are profound. The company's commitment to employee development, service excellence, and ethical business practices sets a high benchmark, potentially influencing broader industry standards and practices. With Merva at the helm, Avrem is poised to navigate the challenges of 2024 and beyond, fostering a culture of continuous improvement and client-centric innovation.