Cameron Ashley's Expansion: 27 New Markets and a 'Play to Win' Strategy Under CEO DeMarie

Under the leadership of President and CEO Donny DeMarie, Cameron Ashley Building Products, a prominent building product distributor based in Greer, South Carolina, has significantly expanded its presence and customer base. In just five years, the company has ventured into 27 new markets, increasing its distribution centers from 28 to 55, with plans to open four more within the year. This strategic growth is attributed to the company's robust 'Play to Win' culture and the dedication of its employees.

Strategic Expansion and Market Penetration

Since Donny DeMarie's tenure began, Cameron Ashley Building Products has seen remarkable growth, not just in geographical expansion but also in customer reach. From serving approximately 4,500 customers five years ago, the company now boasts over 5,000 customers. This growth is part of a deliberate strategy to dominate the markets Cameron Ashley serves by focusing on core product lines such as roofing, insulation, drywall, siding, and engineered wood products. The company primarily targets dealers, with sales comprising 80% repair and remodel and 20% new construction.

Deepening Customer Relations

One of Cameron Ashley's key strategies for growth involves deepening relationships with existing customers. DeMarie emphasizes the importance of growing alongside their business partners. This approach is evident in their operational philosophy, where the focus is on being the best choice for customers in their core product lines. The success of this strategy was visibly demonstrated at the distributor's most recent dealer show in Orlando, where the enthusiasm and engagement of dealers underscored Cameron Ashley's significant place in the market.

Culture and Vision: The Winning Formula

The 'Play to Win' mantra is more than just a slogan for Cameron Ashley; it's the foundation of the company's culture and a significant driver of its success. This mindset has fostered a passionate employee base committed to the company's mission, ensuring that Cameron Ashley not only expands its market presence but also strengthens its relationships with customers and dealers alike. DeMarie's leadership and vision have been pivotal in guiding Cameron Ashley through this period of aggressive growth, setting a benchmark in the building products distribution industry.

The journey of Cameron Ashley Building Products under Donny DeMarie's leadership illustrates the power of a clear vision and a committed workforce. The company's strategic expansion, coupled with a deep focus on customer relationships and a winning culture, positions Cameron Ashley well for continued success in the building products distribution sector. As the company gears up to open more distribution centers and penetrate further into new markets, the industry watches closely, recognizing Cameron Ashley's transformative approach to business and market leadership.