Cameco Corp. Stock Faces a Drop, Yet Surpasses Earnings Expectations

On January 2, 2024, Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ), a prominent player in the Energy sector and Uranium industry, faced a 2.46% drop in its stock price, opening at $43.05. The stock swayed throughout the day, hitting a peak at $43.18 and a valley at $41.74, and finally closed at $43.10. Over the past year, CCJ’s stock price has oscillated between $22.16 to $46.95.

Performance Analysis

The company has experienced a steady decline in yearbook sales over the past five years at a rate of -1.95%. However, its average yearly earnings per share growth was a substantial 160.72%. Presently, the company flaunts $431.95 million in float and $432.52 million in outstanding shares. The gross margin is reported at +9.16, with an operating margin of -0.62, and a pretax margin of -0.49. Cameco Corp. has an insider ownership of 0.44% and institutional ownership of 77.19%.

Surpassing Expectations

The last quarter’s earnings surpassed expectations, posting $0.24 EPS compared to the predicted $0.09. The net margin was +4.78 with a return on equity of 1.67. Projections for the next fiscal year estimate earnings of $0.24 per share. Cameco Corp. has a quick ratio of 3.31, a price to sales ratio of 10.85, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 65.12 for the trailing twelve months.

Future Projections and Market Positioning

The company’s diluted EPS is 0.45, with forecasts of 0.19 for the next quarter and 1.35 for the next year. With a stochastic %D of 9.12% and an average true range of 1.32 over the past 9 days, the stock’s volatility is higher, with a 14-day historical volatility of 36.03% compared to a 100-day volatility of 33.36%. The 50-day moving average is $43.15, and the 200-day moving average is $34.63. Resistance levels are identified at $42.90, $43.76, and $44.34, with support levels at $41.46, $40.88, and $40.02. Cameco Corp. commands a market cap of $18.24 billion, annual sales of $1,437 million, and annual income of $68,750K, with the last quarter’s sales and income at $428,610K and $110,360K respectively.