Cambodia’s Economic Crossroads: The Impact of Free Trade Agreements

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:58 am EST
Cambodia's Economic Crossroads: The Impact of Free Trade Agreements

As the dawn of 2024 approaches, Cambodia stands at an economic crossroads. The Southeast Asian nation has embraced a slew of bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) such as the Cambodia-China FTA (CCFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). In doing so, it has seen a decline in customs excise revenue due to the lower tariffs applied to partner nations.

Free Trade Agreements and Their Impact

The CCFTA, which exempts approximately 98% of Cambodian exports to China and 90% of imports from China from tariffs, and RCEP, have been in force since early 2022. This trend is set to continue, with the imminent implementation of the Cambodia-South Korea FTA (CKFTA). The General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) reported a loss of $400 million in the first 11 months of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, totaling a collection of $2.8 billion.

Kun Nhem, the director-general of GDCE, laid the blame for this decline at the feet of the FTAs and the growth of domestic manufacturing, which has led to reduced imports. However, these FTAs have not been without their silver linings. Despite the decline in customs revenue, officials and experts argue that FTAs offer opportunities for market expansion, job creation, and increased investment in the manufacturing sector.

Offsetting Losses and Future Prospects

They suggest that the loss in customs revenue will be offset by a rise in tax revenue and domestic production, thus potentially benefiting the economy in the long term. The shift from customs to local tax revenue collection, however, presents its challenges as Cambodia adjusts its economic strategies in the wake of these FTAs.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has had a transformative influence on Cambodia’s development, enhancing connectivity, fostering economic activities, and improving the overall quality of life. The significant increase in bilateral trade volume and Chinese investment in Cambodia underlines the strengthening economic ties between the two nations. The BRI has also fostered cultural and societal ties, further solidifying the relationship.

Cambodia’s Economic Outlook

Despite global headwinds such as the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Hamas conflict, Cambodia’s economy is projected to grow by 6.6% in 2024. This growth is largely driven by garments, footwear, and travel goods (GFT) exports, tourism, agriculture, real estate, and construction. Despite a decline in GFT exports, Cambodia’s total exports ended up with a marginal rise of 0.2% in the same period, thanks to FTAs such as the RCEP Agreement, CCFTA, and CKFTA.

The World Bank projects Cambodia to grow 5.4% in 2023, with expected increases in infrastructure investment and benefits from regional trade agreements in 2024 and 2025. However, concerns remain about weakening global demand, rising household debt, and domestic credit in the real estate sector.

Business Cambodia
Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

