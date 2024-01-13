en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Cambodian Migrant Workers in South Korea: A Catalyst for Economic Development

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:51 am EST
Cambodian Migrant Workers in South Korea: A Catalyst for Economic Development

In a world where geographical boundaries are increasingly blurred by the digital age, the tale of Cambodian migrant workers finding prosperous employment in South Korea paints an encouraging picture of global economic interdependence. These workers, seeking better opportunities, are not just improving their personal financial situations but are also becoming instrumental in driving Cambodia’s economic development.

Personal Success Stories

Take the example of San Sokhan, a Cambodian migrant worker in South Korea, who earns between $2,000 and $2,500 monthly. This income not only supports his family back home but also allows him to invest in assets like land and cover significant expenses such as weddings. Similarly, Pich Vireak and Ma Srenich echo the triumph of supporting their families and planning future business ventures upon their return to Cambodia.

Remittances and Cambodia’s Economy

According to the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, over 1.3 million Cambodians are currently employed abroad, collectively remitting more than $2.7 billion home annually. This flow of remittances plays a crucial role in Cambodia’s economic landscape, helping families meet basic needs, secure homes, acquire land, and strengthen businesses.

The Apparent Challenges

However, these monetary gains do not come without hardship. Migrant workers often face strenuous working conditions and limited social protection. This underscores the necessity for government interventions to negotiate improved working conditions and comprehensive social protection for migrant workers, ensuring their experiences abroad yield positive, long-term impacts.

Meanwhile, the financial sector in Southeast Asia grapples with challenges of financial access. Companies like Ascend Money and TrueMoney are leveraging technology and local partnerships to bridge this gap. Remittances, along with initiatives like nano-credit, are pivotal in fostering economic growth and empowering small businesses.

The Broader Perspective

While Cambodia experiences these economic dynamics, neighbouring Bangladesh grapples with the impact of global economic downturn on its apparel exports. Foreign policy decisions by the US and EU, energy scarcity, import dependence, and the need for economic diversification pose significant challenges for the country’s primary export sector, the RMG industry. This increasingly complex scenario underscores the need for strategic economic planning and potential reliance on bailout packages.

0
Business Cambodia International Relations
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
10 mins ago
Foreign Portfolio Investors Bet Big on Indian Stock Market in 2023: A Look Ahead
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have displayed a remarkable interest in the Indian stock market throughout 2023, culminating in remarkable net purchases. The allure of India’s financial services and information technology sectors have been particularly appealing to FPIs. Despite a slight dip in early January 2024, FPIs have sustained their investment streak, with NSDL data showing
Foreign Portfolio Investors Bet Big on Indian Stock Market in 2023: A Look Ahead
Ripple's Legal Strategy: Extension Motion Aims to Tilt SEC Lawsuit
37 mins ago
Ripple's Legal Strategy: Extension Motion Aims to Tilt SEC Lawsuit
Bubbles O2 Records Significant Sales Growth, Eyes Expansion into New Markets
39 mins ago
Bubbles O2 Records Significant Sales Growth, Eyes Expansion into New Markets
Brexit Aftermath: Elite Bankers Convene to Address Challenges Facing the City of London
13 mins ago
Brexit Aftermath: Elite Bankers Convene to Address Challenges Facing the City of London
Pick n Pay Announces Significant Leadership Restructuring Amid Losses
23 mins ago
Pick n Pay Announces Significant Leadership Restructuring Amid Losses
UB Station Cafe: Brewing Community Spirit in Linden
37 mins ago
UB Station Cafe: Brewing Community Spirit in Linden
Latest Headlines
World News
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
8 seconds
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Unit Charges 543 Individuals for Land Fraud
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
7 mins
She Cranes Triumph Over Wales in Netball Test Series
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
11 mins
The Evolution of the AFCON Trophy: A History of Changes
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
15 mins
Global Deaths from Fungal Infections Nearly Doubled, Warns Renowned Scientist
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
15 mins
Global Risks 2024: A Comprehensive Analysis by Ian Bremmer
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
16 mins
Poland in Turmoil over Controversial Appointment of Acting National Prosecutor
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
16 mins
Nikki Haley Surges in Iowa, Signaling Challenge to DeSantis and Trump
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
22 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Faces Potential Triple Defeat amidst Unrest in Conservative Party
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
24 mins
Illegal Mining Continues at Suspended Redwing Mine: A Tale of Power and Corruption
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
30 mins
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
2 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
6 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
7 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
8 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app