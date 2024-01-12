Cambodian Disabled People’s Organisation Champions Digital Empowerment with Innovative App

On January 5, 2024, the Cambodian Disabled People’s Organisation (CDPO) embarked on a crucial initiative to empower its NGO partners through a digital workshop. The primary objective was to equip these organisations with the knowledge to navigate and utilise the Public ID Poor Card app. Designed to facilitate online registration and streamline social protections for people with disabilities, this app is the cornerstone of a more efficient and effective advocacy.

Revolutionising Social Protection with Digital Tools

This digital tool is part of the Ministry of Planning’s Identification of Poor Households programme. Its functionality replaces the traditionally tedious communication and information gathering processes that relied on letters and direct visits to local authorities. Mak Monika, CDPO’s executive director, emphasised the app’s transformative potential, noting that it simplifies processes that were previously time-consuming and manual.

Collaborative Efforts Towards Inclusive Empowerment

The workshop was a joint effort between CDPO, OXFAM Cambodia, and the Ministry of Planning. By training organisations that support people with disabilities, CDPO ensures that the benefits of this digital system permeate sub-national levels, self-help groups, and individuals living with disabilities. Participants were prompted to provide crucial feedback and suggestions for the ongoing management of the IDPoor households identification process. This participatory approach fosters a sense of ownership and ensures the app’s continued relevance and efficiency.

The Strides of Digital Empowerment

The Department of Disability Welfare disclosed that between 2020 and 2023, the Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans and Youth Rehabilitation identified 318,473 people with disabilities. Out of this number, 155,410 are women. Moreover, ID cards were approved for 254,419 individuals. This data reflects the strides that have been made, and with the introduction of the Public ID Poor Card app, these figures are poised to grow significantly.