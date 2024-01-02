en English
Business

Cambodia Uplifts Minimum Wage in Key Industry: A New Year’s Gift for Workers

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
As the New Year dawned over Cambodia, it brought with it a rewarding resolution for workers within the garments, footwear, and travel goods industry (GFT). Following the directives that had been set in motion by the minimum wages authority and Prime Minister Hun Manet in September 2023, the minimum wage for these workers was increased from $200 to $204.

A Step Towards Better Living Standards

Hun Manet, expressing his congratulatory sentiments to the workers via social media, emphasized the national government’s unwavering commitment towards improving their living standards. This wage hike is more than a mere numerical increase – it comes equipped with additional benefits like travel allowances, work bonuses, and seniority bonuses. Consequently, the overall wages would range from $221 to $232, injecting a substantial financial boost into the life of a regular Cambodian worker in the GFT sector.

Enhancing Welfare & Boosting Economy

The Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training has highlighted this initiative as an integral part of the government’s larger mission to enhance the welfare of workers in the GFT sector. This sector, a vital cog in Cambodia’s economic machinery, significantly contributes to the national economy. The industry associations have welcomed this wage hike, acknowledging it as a strategic move to ensure competitiveness and elevate living standards.

The Economic Landscape of Cambodia

The Cambodian economy, currently in a phase of post-pandemic recovery, is witnessing promising growth. This has sparked anticipations of a continued rise in minimum wages across various sectors. The GFT industry, with a total of 1,332 factories, is a major foreign exchange earner for the country, employing approximately 840,000 workers. In the first 11 months of 2023 alone, Cambodia’s export of garments, footwear, and travel goods reached a staggering $9.9 billion. As 2024 unfolds, the wage increase is expected to further propel this growth trajectory and strengthen Cambodia’s position in the global trade landscape.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

