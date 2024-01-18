Cambodia Enhances Online Business Registration System with New Features

The Cambodian government has ushered in a new era of digitized public services with the introduction of five novel features to its Online Business Registration System, known as the Single Portal. These enhancements, effective from January 15, 2024, facilitate modifications to company information, address, registration office, statutes, business activities, submission of annual declarations, and updating of bank account details entirely online. This pivotal move aligns with the measures outlined by Prime Minister Hun Manet during the 19th Government-Private Sector Forum and marks a significant stride in reducing bureaucratic hurdles and fostering an efficient business environment.

Digitizing Public Services

The genesis of the Single Portal in June 2020 was a strategic step by the Cambodian government to mitigate the impacts of the Covid-19 crisis. It marked the commencement of a larger initiative aimed at digitizing public services. The platform’s three-phase expansion has been nothing short of transformative, enabling business owners to bypass the complexities of traditional paper-based processes and significantly saving their time and resources.

Endorsement from the Business Community

The Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC) and prominent business leaders have lauded the Single Portal for its role in streamlining business registrations. Lim Heng, the CCC’s vice-president, and Pech Bolen, director-general of Westline Education Group, extolled the benefits of the platform, emphasizing its efficiency and convenience for business owners. The Single Portal is not only a testament to the government’s commitment to simplifying the business registration process but also a beacon of its future-forward vision.

Future Plans

As the Single Portal continues to evolve, more updates and integrations of crucial public services are on the horizon for 2024. This forward-thinking approach is poised to further cement Cambodia’s position as a digital pioneer in public services, setting a benchmark for other countries to emulate. As the world becomes increasingly digital, such initiatives are not just beneficial, but necessary for growth and development.