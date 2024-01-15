en English
California Employers: Update Employee Handbooks and Classify Workers Correctly to Avoid Legal Complications

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:09 am EST
California Employers: Update Employee Handbooks and Classify Workers Correctly to Avoid Legal Complications

California employers, especially those with a minimum of five employees, are being strongly advised to maintain updated employee handbooks as a part of their legal compliance strategy. While the handbook is not a legal contract, it is an invaluable tool for consolidating a company’s chosen policies, demonstrating legal awareness, and shaping the company culture. It serves as a comprehensive guide for both employers and employees to understand their legal rights and responsibilities.

Updated Policies and Legal Obligations

Recent updates in California law have fortified employee rights, including reproductive loss leave, non-discrimination provisions for off-duty cannabis use, and expanded paid sick leave. Employers are urged to leverage resources such as the California Chamber of Commerce’s Employee Handbook Creator Online Tool or the Society for Human Resource Management’s Employee Handbook Builder. These tools, available for a nominal fee, provide customizable handbooks to ensure legal compliance.

Increased Minimum Wage and Correct Employee Classification

With the commencement of 2024, California has raised its minimum wage to $16 per hour for non-exempt employees. Cities like San Diego have implemented even higher rates. Exempt employees, on the other hand, must earn at least twice the state’s minimum wage for full-time work, resulting in an annual income of $66,560. Employers who misclassify employees as exempt, thereby depriving them of their right to overtime, could face civil liabilities.

The classification of a worker as an independent contractor instead of an employee, if incorrect, can lead to significant liabilities and tax consequences. The ‘ABC test’ is a decisive tool that employers must rely on for correct classification. It checks for the worker’s autonomy, the nature of the work relative to the company’s business, and the existence of an independent business in the same field as the worker.

New California Noncompete Laws

In addition to these changes, new noncompete laws such as SB 699 and AB 1076 have been introduced. These laws extend the reach of California’s restrictions on noncompetes and introduce enhanced remedies. Employers, both within California and those out-of-state with remote workers in California, must review their employment contracts to ensure compliance. Non-compliant noncompetes must be notified by February 14, 2024.

To aid employers in navigating these complex changes, a webinar is scheduled for January 18, 2024. It will cover key updates in California employment law and their impact on business operations and compliance strategies. It is recommended for business owners, in-house counsel, HR professionals, and those involved in employee management or workplace decision-making.

As we move deeper into 2024, California employers must ensure rigorous compliance with these updates to avoid potential legal issues and foster a fair and legally sound work environment.

Business Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

