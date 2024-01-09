Calibre Mining Shines with Record Gold Production and Strategic Acquisition

In an audacious surge of gold production, Calibre Mining Corp. has reported a record output of 283,494 ounces for the full year 2023, overshooting their production guidance. The fourth quarter alone yielded a remarkable 75,482 ounces of gold, with a majority of 64,963 ounces hailing from Nicaragua and the remaining 10,519 ounces from Nevada. As a result of this triumphant quarter, Calibre’s cash reserves experienced a significant 52% boost, escalating to $86 million by year-end.

Acquisition of Marathon Gold

In a strategic move, Calibre invested C$40 million into the acquisition of Marathon Gold in November 2023. This decisive merger is expected to catapult Calibre into the ranks of high-growth, mid-tier gold companies with a concentrated focus on the Americas. The CEO of Calibre, Darren Hall, views this merger as a pivotal turning point for the company.

The Valentine Gold Project

The acquisition of Marathon Gold introduces the Valentine Gold Project in Newfoundland to Calibre’s portfolio. This new venture heralds a prospective open pit mining operation, projected to yield an impressive annual production of 195,000 ounces of gold over a 12-year period within an estimated 14.3-year mine life. As it stands, construction for the project is underway, with the inaugural gold pour anticipated in 2025.

Calibre’s 2024 Outlook

Calibre’s 2024 forecast anticipates a gold production spanning between 275,000 to 300,000 ounces. The Nicaraguan operations are expected to contribute significantly to this number, producing an estimated 235,000 to 255,000 ounces while Nevada is projected to contribute between 40,000 and 45,000 ounces. This encouraging projection is evidence of the company’s enduring commitment to growth and expansion.

Following this positive report, Calibre’s stock witnessed a modest uptick of 0.8%, elevating the company’s market capitalization to C$579.6 million ($432.8 million). The company’s robust performance and promising outlook indeed point towards a golden future.