Caliber Healthcare Solutions Grabs Best of Staffing Awards for Outstanding Service

Caliber Healthcare Solutions, a prominent healthcare staffing agency, has been lauded with the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Awards, a testament to its exceptional client and candidate service. The agency's decade-long commitment to service excellence has also earned it the distinguished Best of Staffing Client 10-Year Diamond Award, marking ten successive years of recognition.

Recognizing Service Excellence

These coveted awards are the brainchild of ClearlyRated, in collaboration with ClearEdge Marketing, and rely on service quality ratings from clients, candidates, and internal employees. Agencies like Caliber Healthcare Solutions are singled out for their dedication to exceptional service, particularly during trying times, and for delivering experiences that far exceed the industry average.

Advancing Healthcare Professionals' Interests

Caliber's unique approach prioritizes career flexibility, autonomy, and mobility for physicians and advanced practice providers. This focus ensures the unbroken continuity of patient care across a plethora of communities.

About the Best of Staffing Awards

ClearlyRated, the organization behind the Best of Staffing Awards, specializes in satisfaction research. They employ a Net Promoter Score survey program to gauge and advocate service excellence within the professional services sector.