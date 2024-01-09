Cairn Homes Plc to Release Trading Update for 2023

On January 9, 2024, Cairn Homes Plc, a leading Irish homebuilder, announced its intention to release a trading update for the full year ending December 31, 2023, on January 16, 2024. The forthcoming update will shed light on the company’s performance over the past year, marking a significant point in its annual corporate events.

A Focus on High-Quality Residential Developments

Cairn Homes Plc, listed on both Euronext Dublin (ticker C5H) and the London Stock Exchange (CRN), is renowned for its commitment to building high-quality, sustainable new homes and communities in prime locations. Their work is particularly prevalent in the Greater Dublin Area, where over 90% of their landbank is located. With approximately 16,300 units spread across 34 residential development sites, Cairn’s footprint in the Irish housing market is undeniable.

Customer Centricity at Core

At the heart of Cairn’s business model is an unwavering dedication to the homeowner. The company prides itself on ensuring that customer service is paramount throughout every stage of the home-buying journey. This customer-centric approach extends to the design process, where Cairn focuses on the creation of shared spaces that foster thriving communities.

Anticipation for the Upcoming Trading Update

The trading update, scheduled for release on January 16, 2024, is eagerly anticipated by stakeholders. It represents a vital opportunity for Cairn to demonstrate its performance over the past year and set the stage for its future growth. The regulatory announcement was disseminated by EQS Group and Cairn provided contact information for its CFO, Director of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations, and Head of Finance and Treasury, along with their communications firm, Drury Communications.