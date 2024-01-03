Cairn Homes Plc Discloses Total Voting Rights, Lays Foundation for Future Growth

In a noteworthy development, Cairn Homes Plc, a reputed Irish homebuilder, revealed details about the total voting rights linked to its Ordinary Shares. As of January 2, 2024, the company confirmed that the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue stood at a solid 654,828,041. With each share carrying one vote, the total voting rights are equivalent to the number of shares. Interestingly, Cairn Homes Plc, which is listed on both Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, also clarified that it does not hold any Ordinary Shares in its treasury.

Transparency Regulations in Action

This announcement is a direct result of regulations set by the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as well as the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules. These regulations mandate the periodic disclosure of such crucial information. Consequently, shareholders can use this total figure of 654,828,041 as a denominator to ascertain if they must notify the company about their interest or any potential changes in their interest.

Focus on Sustainable Housing

Cairn Homes Plc has carved a niche for itself by focusing on constructing high-quality, sustainable homes in prime locations. A significant majority of its operations, over 90%, are centered around the Greater Dublin Area, which also houses a substantial portion of its landbank. The company currently owns a landbank of nearly 16,300 units spread across 34 residential development sites. This vast reserve of land assets provides a solid foundation for Cairn Homes Plc, ensuring its future growth and expansion in the housing industry.

In a related development, Cairn Homes Plc has procured 60,000 of its ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through its broker, Numis Securities Ltd. The company plans to cancel these repurchased shares, which will lead to a revised total number of ordinary shares in issue being 654,828,041 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote.