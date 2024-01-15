en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Cafca Limited on the Hunt for New CEO, Aiming to Continue Growth

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:39 am EST
Cafca Limited on the Hunt for New CEO, Aiming to Continue Growth

Cafca Limited, a renowned cable manufacturer listed on multiple stock exchanges, is on an active hunt for a new chief executive officer (CEO). This development follows the resignation of the company’s managing director, Rob Webster, in December of the previous year. Webster’s departure, although sudden, left Cafca in a robust financial state, further accentuated by the resignation of board member Alvord Mabena in November.

CEO Search in Progress

Valcol Executive Appointments, a recognized executive search firm, is spearheading the hunt for a CEO who can provide clear leadership and perpetuate the company’s success. The ideal candidate is envisioned as an experienced business leader, preferably over 40, furnished with proven leadership skills and an adeptness for implementing strategic objectives for future financial performance. The new CEO’s prime responsibilities will include managing the company’s operations in harmony with the chairman and board of directors’ strategies, policies, goals, and objectives.

Strong Financial Performance

Cafca’s 2023 abridged report paints a picture of a company in good health, having maintained sales volume and increased copper cable sales by 9%. The company’s inflation-adjusted turnover experienced a significant surge as a result of a fluctuating exchange rate and alterations in sales mix and copper price movements.

Strategic Focus

The company’s strategy is focused on expanding exports, enhancing domestic utility business, acquiring more customers in the mining sector, and launching a broader solar cable offering. Since being established in 1947, Cafca has made a name for itself manufacturing and marketing copper and aluminium electric cables and wires. The company also distributes high voltage equipment and has markets spread across Southern and Central Africa, with some exports reaching Europe, including Russia. Cafca is a subsidiary of CBi Electric African Cables, owned by Reunert Limited, and is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and London Stock Exchange.

0
Africa Business Zimbabwe
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
6 mins ago
Tunisian Space Association Gains Significant Funding for Urban Development Project
On January 15, 2024, the Tunisian Space Association (TUNSA) saw its funding stock rise significantly. The recent cash injection of 1.057 million euros came from the European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) as part of the Horizon Europe Space initiative. This funding aims to bolster TUNSA’s efforts in developing urban strategies, drawing lessons
Tunisian Space Association Gains Significant Funding for Urban Development Project
Egypt Emerges as Africa's Top Cement Producer
21 mins ago
Egypt Emerges as Africa's Top Cement Producer
Comoros Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment for the Island Nation
31 mins ago
Comoros Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment for the Island Nation
Titin Truncating Variants: A Shared Genetic Risk Factor for Heart Diseases Across Ancestral Lines
11 mins ago
Titin Truncating Variants: A Shared Genetic Risk Factor for Heart Diseases Across Ancestral Lines
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
21 mins ago
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
Bandits Launch Destructive Attack on Military Camp and Town in Katsina
21 mins ago
Bandits Launch Destructive Attack on Military Camp and Town in Katsina
Latest Headlines
World News
Kenyan Medical Union Demands Probe into Intern Doctor's Death, Calls for Enhanced Hospital Security
17 seconds
Kenyan Medical Union Demands Probe into Intern Doctor's Death, Calls for Enhanced Hospital Security
City of Kilkenny Awaits Historic All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final
21 seconds
City of Kilkenny Awaits Historic All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
43 seconds
Taiwan's Election: An Underestimated Collision Course with China
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
47 seconds
Zanaco FC Breaks Winless Streak, Kansanshi Dynamos Continue Unbeaten Run in FAZ Super League
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
52 seconds
Promising Phase 3 Trial Results for Vtama Cream in Treating Atopic Dermatitis
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
1 min
Odisha Congress Calls for Apology from Chief Minister over Alleged Disrespect to Lord Jagannath
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
1 min
BNP Leader Hacked to Death in Bangladesh: A Grim Spotlight on Rising Political Violence
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
1 min
Iowa Caucuses Stir Political Waters, MLK Day Unfolds Surprises, and an Adventure Begins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
1 min
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
1 min
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
22 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
1 hour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app