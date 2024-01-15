Cafca Limited on the Hunt for New CEO, Aiming to Continue Growth

Cafca Limited, a renowned cable manufacturer listed on multiple stock exchanges, is on an active hunt for a new chief executive officer (CEO). This development follows the resignation of the company’s managing director, Rob Webster, in December of the previous year. Webster’s departure, although sudden, left Cafca in a robust financial state, further accentuated by the resignation of board member Alvord Mabena in November.

CEO Search in Progress

Valcol Executive Appointments, a recognized executive search firm, is spearheading the hunt for a CEO who can provide clear leadership and perpetuate the company’s success. The ideal candidate is envisioned as an experienced business leader, preferably over 40, furnished with proven leadership skills and an adeptness for implementing strategic objectives for future financial performance. The new CEO’s prime responsibilities will include managing the company’s operations in harmony with the chairman and board of directors’ strategies, policies, goals, and objectives.

Strong Financial Performance

Cafca’s 2023 abridged report paints a picture of a company in good health, having maintained sales volume and increased copper cable sales by 9%. The company’s inflation-adjusted turnover experienced a significant surge as a result of a fluctuating exchange rate and alterations in sales mix and copper price movements.

Strategic Focus

The company’s strategy is focused on expanding exports, enhancing domestic utility business, acquiring more customers in the mining sector, and launching a broader solar cable offering. Since being established in 1947, Cafca has made a name for itself manufacturing and marketing copper and aluminium electric cables and wires. The company also distributes high voltage equipment and has markets spread across Southern and Central Africa, with some exports reaching Europe, including Russia. Cafca is a subsidiary of CBi Electric African Cables, owned by Reunert Limited, and is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and London Stock Exchange.