CACI International to Participate in Citi 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference

CACI International Inc, a leading name in providing high-tech services and solutions to U.S. government agencies, has declared its participation in the upcoming Citi 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference. Jeffrey MacLauchlan, the Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of CACI, is set to take the stage in a 'fireside chat' - a question and answer session at the event.

The Fireside Chat

This interactive session is scheduled to commence at 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time on February 20th. The entire event will be broadcast live through an audio webcast on the CACI investor relations website. Furthermore, a replay of this session will remain accessible on the site for 90 days post the event, facilitating those who missed the live session to catch up on the proceedings.

A Glimpse into CACI

CACI International Inc, listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CACI), is renowned for providing innovative solutions to support the critical national security mission and government modernization. CACI boasts a dynamic workforce of 23,000 employees, whose consistent performance has not only landed the company on the Fortune World's Most Admired Company list but also ensured its inclusion in the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

A Word of Caution

While this announcement shows a promising outlook, CACI cautioned that some statements made could be forward-looking, and thus, are subject to various risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations. These risks are meticulously outlined in the company's annual and periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.