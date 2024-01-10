CAB Appoints New CEO, Sheraley Bridgeman Amid Expansion Plans

Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited (CAB), a leading player in the insurance industry, has announced a change at its helm. The company has appointed Sheraley Bridgeman as its new CEO, signaling a new era for CAB. Bridgeman, a seasoned professional with three decades of industry experience, officially assumed her new role on January 3, succeeding Tania Waldron-Gooden.

Strategic Planning for Expansion

Bridgeman’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for CAB, which is embarking on ambitious expansion plans. The company is contemplating the acquisition of a local insurance business and is working on extending its services to a minimum of four new English-speaking nations. Initial targets include Trinidad & Tobago, Guyana, and Barbados. This expansion strategy is geared towards CAB operating as wholesalers while forming strategic alliances with other entities as retailers, and harnessing the power of digital channels.

Management Reshuffle and Profit Decline

Bridgeman’s prior role was the vice-president of business development and marketing at Guardian General Insurance Jamaica Limited. Her appointment is part of a wave of changes in CAB’s senior management, following several high-profile departures in late 2023. This includes the appointment of Donna Brown as the chief operating officer and Saffron Fletcher as the compliance, risk, and data protection manager.

Despite these management changes, the company reported a significant 47% drop in profits in the nine-month period ending September 30, 2023. This decline was attributed to commission adjustments to the International Comprehensive Health Insurance Programme (ICHIP).

Future Prospects

Undeterred by the profit slump, CAB aims to bounce back by increasing its new business rate and focusing on growth and sustainability. As part of its customer-centric approach, the company continues to innovate and develop new products and services tailored to meet market demands and enhance customer satisfaction.