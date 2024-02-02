BW Offshore Successfully Issues NOK 1,000 Million Bonds; Awaits Oslo Stock Exchange Listing

BW Offshore Limited, an industry leader in the offshore oil and gas sector, has successfully issued senior unsecured bonds valued at NOK 1,000 million ($117 million). The bonds, with a maturity date set for November 29, 2028, have now been given the green light by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway.

Approval for Listing

This approval, granted through a prospectus dated January 26, 2024, is a crucial step toward the listing of these bonds on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The listing is anticipated to occur around February 5, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the financial trajectory of the company.

Strategic Move

The issuance and subsequent listing of the bonds are part of BW Offshore's financial strategies to secure capital for its operations. The process demonstrates the company's commitment to maintaining robust financial health and ensures that it has the necessary resources to continue its growth and expansion plans.

New Investment Opportunity

The admission of the bonds to the stock exchange represents an important financial milestone for the company and offers investors a new opportunity to invest in BW Offshore's financial instruments. The move provides a chance for investors to support a company at the forefront of the offshore oil and gas industry, while potentially reaping financial benefits from its success.