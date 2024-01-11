en English
Business

BW Energy Exercises RSUs Under LTIP with Cash Settlement

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
BW Energy Exercises RSUs Under LTIP with Cash Settlement

BW Energy, a growth-focused exploration and production (E&P) company, has announced a significant move under its Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP). The company has exercised a total of 171,995 Restricted Share Units (RSUs), a decision that was made stemming from grants in previous years. The Board of Directors has opted for a cash settlement of these RSUs, a decision that signifies a bold move for the company.

Vesting and Settlement of RSUs

These RSUs have been vested and the cash settlement is calculated by multiplying the number of vested RSUs by the closing share price on the stock exchange as of the Settlement Date. The price is set at NOK 26.90 per RSU. The total settlement amount is allocated as specified, making this a sizable transaction for BW Energy.

Company’s Outstanding RSUs and Options

Following this transaction, the Company will have a total of 85,998 outstanding RSUs and 4,670,400 options. This leaves BW Energy in a strong position with substantial assets in reserve.

Overview of BW Energy

BW Energy operates with a clear focus on proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs. The company prides itself on its phased developments that are low risk and leverages existing production facilities to expedite the time to first oil and cash flow. This requires lower investments compared to traditional offshore developments. Its portfolio comprises a sizable percentage of the Dussafu Marine licence in Gabon, complete interests in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a majority interest in the BM-ES-23 block in Brazil, and near-total interests in both the Maromba field in Brazil and the Kudu field in Namibia. As of the beginning of 2023, the company’s total net 2P+2C reserves and resources amount to 546 million barrels of oil equivalents, inclusive of the Golfinho Clusters.

This disclosure has been made in compliance with Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, demonstrating BW Energy’s commitment to transparency and legal compliance.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

