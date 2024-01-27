Buying vs Renting: South African Case Study Reveals Higher Long-Term Returns for Homeowners

There's a perennial debate that rages in the realm of personal finance: Is it more profitable to buy a house or to rent and invest the surplus? A recent analysis by BusinessTech has taken a deep dive into this conundrum, comparing the long-term financial returns of purchasing a house against renting and investing the difference in the S&P 500. The results, albeit surprising to some, lean in favor of homeownership.

Purchasing vs Renting: A South African Case Study

BusinessTech's study took as its case study a luxury 2-bedroom apartment in Midstream Estates, Gauteng, South Africa. The apartment comes with a sticker price of R3.09 million and a rental cost of R22,000 per month. Setting a 20-year bond payment period at a fixed prime rate of 10.1%, the analysis adjusted additional costs such as levies, rates, taxes, and maintenance for inflation, using the South African Reserve Bank's target inflation rate of 4.5%.

Projecting Housing Market Dynamics

Projections of an 8% annual increase in house prices were made based on FNB's Property Barometer. This, in combination with the other assumptions, allowed the study to compare the financial outcomes of buying versus renting over a 20-year span.

Deciphering the Numbers

After 20 years, the buyer's monthly costs eventually dip below the renter's due to the fixed bond payment. The difference, then, can be invested. Even though the renter can invest a larger sum in the S&P 500 during the first 15 years, it is the buyer who ultimately ends up with a higher final wealth after 20 years. The analysis reveals a final wealth of R15.40 million for the buyer as compared to the renter's investment value of R13.21 million - a 16.63% higher return for the buyer.

While economist Dawie Roodt's perspective that property in South Africa may not be a good investment due to costs like transaction fees and maintenance was taken into account, the conclusion drawn is that under certain conditions, buying may be financially advantageous over a two-decade span. Notably, this examination assumes a consistent market performance, with no abrupt downturns or economic shocks that could potentially reverse the outcome.