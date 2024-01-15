Butterfield Bank Elevates Experienced Leaders to Key Executive Positions

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, popularly known as 'Butterfield', has announced a significant reshuffling of its top brass. Michael Neff, a stalwart in the financial services sector, has been promoted to the position of Group Chief Operating Officer. Jody Feldman, another veteran, will take on the role of Managing Director of Bermuda while joining the Executive Committee. Kevin Dallas, previously holding the title of Group Head of Marketing & Communications, will now expand his responsibilities by taking on the mantle of Group Chief Experience Officer.

Profiles of the Promotees

Michael Neff is a seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience in the financial services sector. His career encompasses senior roles in wealth management, client services, and business development. Before his journey with Butterfield, he was associated with Chemical Bank and Citibank. Neff is also a successful entrepreneur, having founded financial planning technology firms that were later acquired.

Jody Feldman brings to the table two decades of experience in financial services. Her career's trajectory includes stints in London, New York, and Bermuda with global powerhouses like Deutsche Bank and HSBC. Since 2020, she has effectively led the Corporate Banking division in Bermuda, which will now be followed by her role as Managing Director.

Kevin Dallas, known for his acumen in marketing strategy and customer-led growth, will now become the Group Chief Experience Officer, in addition to his existing role as Group Head of Marketing & Communications. He has previously worked with Bain & Company and Worldpay plc, and was the head of the Bermuda Tourism Authority.

Leadership's Confidence

Michael Collins, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Butterfield, expressed his confidence in the newly elevated leadership team. He lauded their contributions to the growth and operational effectiveness of Butterfield. The bank also issued a forward-looking statement cautioning that actual future results might vary due to various risks and uncertainties.

About Butterfield

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Bermuda. It operates across multiple jurisdictions and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange. The bank's recent executive promotions underscore its commitment to leveraging experienced leadership for its growth and operational strategies.