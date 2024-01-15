Butterfield Bank Announces Key Leadership Promotions

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has announced a reshuffle of its top brass, promoting key figures within the organization to reinforce its leadership team. The promotions aim to bolster operational effectiveness and quality client services, reflecting the bank's commitment to its growth and operational strategy.

Banking Veterans Stepping Up

Michael Neff, with over three decades of experience in financial services, has been appointed as Group Chief Operating Officer. He will oversee operations and technology across the Group, leveraging his extensive knowledge and experience. Before joining Butterfield in 2011, Neff held senior roles in wealth management at Citibank's Private Bank and co-headed the Global Financial Risk Management business at RiskMetrics.

Jody Feldman, another seasoned banker with 20 years of industry experience, has been promoted to Managing Director of Bermuda. Feldman's past roles at Deutsche Bank and HSBC have prepared her well for taking charge of Butterfield's Bermuda business.

The third key promotion is Kevin Dallas, who will serve as Group Chief Experience Officer, adding to his existing role as Group Head of Marketing & Communications. With a background in marketing strategy and customer-led growth, Dallas has held positions including Partner at Bain & Company and Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Worldpay plc.

CEO's Endorsement

Michael Collins, Chairman, and CEO, lauded the trio's profound industry understanding and their invaluable contributions to the bank. He expressed his confidence in their abilities to drive the bank's growth and operational strategy, further strengthening the bank's leadership team.

Butterfield: A Full-Service Bank

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, headquartered in Bermuda, offers a comprehensive range of banking and wealth management services across various regions. These key leadership promotions indicate Butterfield's commitment to maintaining its strong presence in the banking and wealth management sector, backed by a team of seasoned industry professionals.