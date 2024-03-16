BusinessSixes Social Cricket Expands Empire: Fourth London Venue Set to Open at London Bridge

BusinessSixes Social Cricket, an innovative cricket-themed 'competitive socialising' hospitality chain, is gearing up to unveil its fourth London venue at London Bridge next week, marking another significant milestone in its expansion. With over 700,000 sixes already scored across its three existing London sites, the new venue promises to be a haven for cricket enthusiasts and social butterflies alike, nestled in a converted warehouse that boasts four batting nets, a large bar with signature cocktails, and a charming outdoor terrace.

From Concept to Cricket Craze

The brainchild of Calum Mackinnon, former owner of Mac & Wild restaurants, BusinessSixes Social Cricket has not only captivated the hearts of those in the UK but has also batted its way into the US market with a site in Dallas. Mackinnon's vision of merging cricket with social entertainment has translated into a bustling business model that attracts both sports fans and socialites. The chain's impressive feat of scoring a six every 19 balls - a statistic that rivals some of the best professional batsmen - underscores the engaging and competitive nature of the experience it offers.

Strategic Expansion and Celebrity Endorsement

The decision to open the new London Bridge venue in Bermondsey is strategic, positioning it amidst a vibrant food and drink scene. Mackinnon's excitement is palpable as he anticipates bringing Sixes' unique blend of cricket and camaraderie to an area known for its bustling nightlife. The addition of 'Leagues' will further spice up the competitive spirit, inviting teams to battle it out weekly for the UK championship title. Moreover, the endorsement and investment by England cricket stars Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad, and Jofra Archer through their 4CAST investment group not only adds a layer of credibility but also bridges the gap between professional sports and social entertainment.

As Sixes prepares to launch its latest venue, the impact on the local business ecosystem and community is expected to be significant. By creating a new destination for entertainment and socialising, Sixes contributes to the vibrancy and economic vitality of Bermondsey.