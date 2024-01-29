Businesses Invest in New Talent Amid Rapid Technological Advancements: HSBC Report

In an era characterized by the swift progression of technology and the onset of what is dubbed the fourth industrial revolution, businesses are making significant investments in new talent. This trend was underscored in a report named 'Digital Horizons,' spearheaded by Barry O'Byrne, CEO for Global Commercial Banking at HSBC. The report suggests that the surge of automation and new technology will not diminish the significance of human skills. Instead, it emphasizes the necessity for corporations to harness these technological strides to augment their teams' performance, efficiency, and creativity.

Embracing Technological Advancements

The 'Digital Horizons' report unravels that 82% of business leaders are investing in new talent as a response to the rapid technological advancements. The study, conducted by Toluna, surveyed 2,900 C-suite or business decision-makers from diverse countries. All respondents held responsibilities in banking, finance, insurance, or accounting and played a role in decision-making for business banking products and services. The report underscores the importance of preserving the human element of work, even amidst the escalating development of automation and AI.

Maximizing Opportunities Brought by New Technology

Businesses are strategizing to invest in their workforce to harness the opportunities new technology promises to bring. The report reveals that nearly nine in ten business leaders are exploring how emerging technologies can help advance employee skillsets. Concurrently, 83% are planning to retrain their workforce and 82% are investing in new talent in response to the swift advances in technology.

Collaboration: A Key to Long-Term Business Success

The report also sheds light on human collaboration's importance, cross-sector and cross-border collaborations, and the role of technology in ensuring long-term business success. Adaptability, innovative thinking, and diverse capabilities are touted as essential elements for businesses to stay competitive. The findings suggest that collaboration within organizations and with industry counterparts will be critical for business growth in the upcoming decade, with the vast majority of leaders concurring on its significance.