Business Permit Application Made Easy: Last Four Tips of Ten

In a bid to simplify the business permit application and renewal process, four additional tips, concluding the series of ten, have been proposed to assist business registrants. The tips, which range from highlighting exemptions to guiding through the application process, are aimed at creating a seamless entrepreneurial experience.

Professionals and Enterprises Exempt from Local Permits

Tip 7 clarifies certain exemptions from local business permits. Professionals who have paid their professional taxes, service contractors operating outside their local registration area, and one-person corporations offering personal services are among those exempt. Also included in this category are Barangay Micro Business Enterprises (BMBEs), further simplifying the process for small-scale businesses.

Freedom to Choose Insurance Provider

In instances where public liability insurance is required by local government units (LGUs), Tip 8 stresses the registrants’ liberty to select from any licensed insurance company. This negates the mandate to choose solely from those accredited by LGUs, offering businesses flexibility and choice.

Four-step Business Permit Application Process

Tip 9 outlines a streamlined four-step process for business permit applications, which LGUs should not exceed. The process includes setting an appointment, submitting the unified form and required documents, receiving the order of payment, and finally, making the payment and receiving the permits. By adhering to this, the permit acquisition process becomes less daunting for business owners.

Processing Time and Three-Signature Rule

Finally, Tip 10 points out the expedited processing time for applications of new business permits and renewals. These, classified as simple transactions, should be processed within three working days. If they aren’t, they are deemed approved by operation of law, eliminating unnecessary waiting time. The article also introduces the three-signature rule, limiting the number of signatories on business permits and related clearances, thereby reducing bureaucratic red tape.