Survey Reveals Optimism Among Business Leaders Under New National-led Coalition Government

A recent survey conducted post-election uncovers a surge of optimism among 200 company leaders and IT managers regarding the economic future under the fresh National-led coalition government. An overwhelming 71% of respondents foresee better growth opportunities, with a remarkable 93% of chief executives harboring confidence in the government's potential to positively impact their businesses.

Fresh Winds of Change

Justin Gray, the Managing Director of Datacom, the technology company that commissioned the survey, recognizes the traditional business preference for the National party. However, he also highlights the thirst for new directions as economic hurdles such as inflation and skill shortages begin to subside, and as the aftereffects of the pandemic start to diminish. Furthermore, 65% of respondents anticipate improved support for their respective industries or sectors.

Business Priorities in the Spotlight

The survey delineates the top priorities for businesses, comprising growth enhancement, staff retention and recruitment, as well as productivity increases. There is a resounding call for the government to focus on invigorating the economy, upgrading public services, and addressing the formidable challenge of climate change, in that sequential order.

Technology and ESG Concerns

Business leaders exhibit a marked interest in harnessing technology for data analysis, automation, and cybersecurity. Gray underscores the prospective impact of generative AI and automation. However, the survey also uncovers a lack of emphasis on customer experience and a lukewarm reaction to the adoption of AI technology. Strikingly, the commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues appears frail, with a significant majority of businesses devoid of a net carbon neutral target date. Intriguingly, smaller companies show a higher inclination towards implementing ESG policies than their larger counterparts.