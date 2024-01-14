en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Business Insider Upholds Neri Oxman Plagiarism Claims Post Internal Review

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:10 pm EST
Business Insider Upholds Neri Oxman Plagiarism Claims Post Internal Review

Business Insider has affirmed the validity of its plagiarism accusations against Neri Oxman, a former professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and spouse of billionaire hedge fund manager, Bill Ackman. This confirmation comes after an internal review conducted by the company itself.

Internal Review Backs Plagiarism Claims

Ackman had publicly contested the plagiarism allegations on social media, calling into question the integrity of Business Insider’s reporting and the statements made by its owner, Axel Springer. As a response, Business Insider initiated an internal review, the findings of which were announced in a memo by the company’s CEO, Barbara Peng. Axel Springer has since confirmed the memo and the results of the review.

Origins of the Controversy

The contention began with articles published by Business Insider on January 4 and 5, which claimed that Oxman’s doctoral thesis included plagiarized content. Oxman apologized for not properly citing quotations in her work but insisted that she had acknowledged all original sources. Ackman’s reaction included a challenge to Axel Springer’s ethical standards and highlighted its largest shareholder, KKR.

Repercussions and Responses

The decision to conduct an internal review reportedly upset Business Insider staff, but the company is hopeful that the review’s findings will reassure its workforce and deter further attacks from Ackman. The company’s leadership has reiterated its dedication to maintaining high journalistic standards and the impartial pursuit of stories.

Bill Ackman, known for his philanthropic activities and his recent opposition to diversity and inclusion initiatives, has been posting lengthy social media posts to discredit the plagiarism accusations and maintain the integrity of American institutions. He asserts that the allegations against his wife were inadvertent omissions and clerical errors, and continues to dispute the credibility of Business Insider’s reporting.

0
Business
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' through AI and Global Partnerships
The 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) is poised to usher in deep conversations about our global future on January 15-19, 2024, in Davos, Switzerland. With ‘Rebuilding Trust’ as its theme, the conference aims to delve into the exploration of emerging technologies, their implications on global decision-making, and the potential of worldwide
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' through AI and Global Partnerships
ArcelorMittal and French Government Invest €1.8 Billion to Decarbonize Dunkirk Steel Plant
18 mins ago
ArcelorMittal and French Government Invest €1.8 Billion to Decarbonize Dunkirk Steel Plant
Lord Cameron Denies Receiving £10 Million from Greensill Capital
20 mins ago
Lord Cameron Denies Receiving £10 Million from Greensill Capital
Davos 2024: WEF President Borge Brende on India's Economic Prospects and Misinformation Threat
5 mins ago
Davos 2024: WEF President Borge Brende on India's Economic Prospects and Misinformation Threat
Challenging Workplace Diversity: The Unexpected Role of the Civil Rights Act
6 mins ago
Challenging Workplace Diversity: The Unexpected Role of the Civil Rights Act
Bitcoin Bullish Trends and Mining Profits Signal a Robust Cryptocurrency - Ark Invest's Analysis
13 mins ago
Bitcoin Bullish Trends and Mining Profits Signal a Robust Cryptocurrency - Ark Invest's Analysis
Latest Headlines
World News
Japan Congratulates Taiwan's President-Elect Lai Ching-te: A Sign of Deepening Ties
1 min
Japan Congratulates Taiwan's President-Elect Lai Ching-te: A Sign of Deepening Ties
ITV's 'Dancing On Ice': Celebrity Lineup, No Cash Prize, and Holly Willoughby's Return
2 mins
ITV's 'Dancing On Ice': Celebrity Lineup, No Cash Prize, and Holly Willoughby's Return
Rohit Sharma's Conflict with Shubman Gill: A Look at Historical Teammate Disputes in Cricket
2 mins
Rohit Sharma's Conflict with Shubman Gill: A Look at Historical Teammate Disputes in Cricket
2024 U.S. Presidential Campaign: Manchin Hints at Bid, Ernst Remains Noncommittal
2 mins
2024 U.S. Presidential Campaign: Manchin Hints at Bid, Ernst Remains Noncommittal
India Clinches Pivotal Victory Over New Zealand in FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers
4 mins
India Clinches Pivotal Victory Over New Zealand in FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers
Dancing On Ice Stars Show Nerves Ahead of Season Premiere
6 mins
Dancing On Ice Stars Show Nerves Ahead of Season Premiere
Novak Djokovic Triumphs in 2024 Melbourne Tournament Opener
7 mins
Novak Djokovic Triumphs in 2024 Melbourne Tournament Opener
Senator Manchin Opposes Trump, Hints at Potential Presidential Run
9 mins
Senator Manchin Opposes Trump, Hints at Potential Presidential Run
Steve Smith Embraces New Role as Test Opener
12 mins
Steve Smith Embraces New Role as Test Opener
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
5 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
6 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
8 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
13 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
13 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
13 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
13 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app