Business Insider Upholds Neri Oxman Plagiarism Claims Post Internal Review

Business Insider has affirmed the validity of its plagiarism accusations against Neri Oxman, a former professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and spouse of billionaire hedge fund manager, Bill Ackman. This confirmation comes after an internal review conducted by the company itself.

Internal Review Backs Plagiarism Claims

Ackman had publicly contested the plagiarism allegations on social media, calling into question the integrity of Business Insider’s reporting and the statements made by its owner, Axel Springer. As a response, Business Insider initiated an internal review, the findings of which were announced in a memo by the company’s CEO, Barbara Peng. Axel Springer has since confirmed the memo and the results of the review.

Origins of the Controversy

The contention began with articles published by Business Insider on January 4 and 5, which claimed that Oxman’s doctoral thesis included plagiarized content. Oxman apologized for not properly citing quotations in her work but insisted that she had acknowledged all original sources. Ackman’s reaction included a challenge to Axel Springer’s ethical standards and highlighted its largest shareholder, KKR.

Repercussions and Responses

The decision to conduct an internal review reportedly upset Business Insider staff, but the company is hopeful that the review’s findings will reassure its workforce and deter further attacks from Ackman. The company’s leadership has reiterated its dedication to maintaining high journalistic standards and the impartial pursuit of stories.

Bill Ackman, known for his philanthropic activities and his recent opposition to diversity and inclusion initiatives, has been posting lengthy social media posts to discredit the plagiarism accusations and maintain the integrity of American institutions. He asserts that the allegations against his wife were inadvertent omissions and clerical errors, and continues to dispute the credibility of Business Insider’s reporting.