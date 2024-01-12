en English
Business Advisor Proposes Integrated Business Planning as Advanced Procurement Strategy

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:44 pm EST
In a recent episode of the Talking Supply Chain podcast, Ben Sellers, a business advisor with Oliver Wight, proposed Integrated Business Planning (IBP) as an advanced alternative to the traditional Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) process for procurement leaders. The discussion shed light on the challenges the long-standing S&OP method faces and introduced IBP as a potential solution.

Challenges with Traditional S&OP

According to Sellers, the S&OP process, while tried and true, often lacks an enterprise-wide approach and is vulnerable to supply chain disruptions. These challenges underscore the need for a more comprehensive and flexible planning approach, able to adjust to sudden changes and integrate multiple departments for optimal results.

IBP: An Updated Approach

Sellers emphasized that successful procurement planning is not just about process—it requires strong leadership and regular evaluation. The proposed IBP approach involves frequent updates to two-year planning cycles, ensuring companies are well-prepared for change. This could mean monthly, weekly, or even daily updates, all aimed at maintaining the agility of the enterprise.

Challenges and Rewards of Implementing IBP

However, the transition to IBP is not without its challenges. It demands leadership sponsorship and engagement. Sellers noted that companies usually realize the need for a new approach only after a crisis. Yet IBP facilitates proactive management and leadership, enabling companies to avoid crises rather than merely reacting to them.

On a related note, o9 Solutions, a global provider of AI-driven integrated business planning, reported a significant increase in annual recurring revenue in 2023. The company’s success was driven by the adoption of their Digital Brain platform for IBP. The platform’s implementation across various sectors and well-known brands underscores the power and flexibility of the IBP approach. Furthermore, o9 Solutions expanded its global presence and hosted aim10x Live conferences in 14 cities, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and excellence in integrated business planning.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

