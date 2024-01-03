Burj Khalifa’s Residential Property Market Soars in 2023

As the sun set on 2023, the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building, saw a remarkable uptick in its residential property market. The iconic Dubai skyscraper recorded a 22% rise in sales transactions, with a total of 117 sales, significantly outpacing the overall city’s average price increase by more than 17%. The aggregated value of these transactions exceeded a staggering Dh1 billion.

Shrinking Availability, Soaring Prices

The decline in available homes for sale by 52% signifies a shift towards long-term investment and occupancy by genuine end users. Only 7% of Downtown Dubai’s Dh14.6 billion sales occurred in the Burj Khalifa. This trend, according to Knight Frank, indicates that owners are choosing to retain their properties for extended periods, fueling sustained price growth.

Burj Khalifa, inaugurated on January 4, 2010, holds the distinction of having over 160 habitable levels, the most of any building globally. The most expensive home in this architectural marvel in 2023 sold for a staggering 140% more than the previous year’s highest-priced sale.

Dubai’s Property Market: A Flourishing Landscape

Overall, Dubai’s property prices have witnessed a surge of 38% since March 2021, with prices in Burj Khalifa escalating by an impressive 55.4% during the same period. The most expensive residential unit in 2023 sold for Dh15 million at Dh3,339 per sqft, with the highest per sqft cost reaching Dh4,852. A unit on the 105th floor fetched Dh10 million, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a second-home hub for international buyers.

Branded Residential Units: The New Trend

Over the last 14 years, Burj Khalifa has seen Dh9.8 billion in home sales, constituting 8% of Downtown’s total since 2010. The trend of branded residential units is on the rise, with the most expensive unit in 2023 selling for Dh33 million. Downtown Dubai continues to be a hotspot for real estate, with the demand for homes in areas like Business Bay and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) growing, further solidifying Dubai’s stature as a leading city for branded residences.