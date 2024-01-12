Burberry Downgrades Fiscal 2024 Expectations Amid Other Global Developments

The luxury fashion company Burberry has revised its fiscal 2024 guidance downward, signalling a slowdown in the demand for luxury goods during the crucial December trading period. The brand’s new CEO is adopting an understated approach to the brand’s image while learning Italian to better integrate into the role.

Downward revision of Burberry’s 2024 fiscal guidance

Burberry has lowered its expectations for adjusted operating profit to be within the range of £410 million to £460 million, a shift prompted by slowing global luxury demand. The company experienced a decline in retail revenues and comparable store sales, with a 15 percent drop in the Americas. Despite this, the company remains dedicated to achieving its £4 billion revenue ambition.

Lead levels in the vicinity of cables

In another development, a ‘high priority’ investigation has revealed over 100 instances of elevated lead levels near cables. However, the companies involved have conducted their own tests, which show low lead levels.

Tesla’s temporary production halt in Berlin

Tesla, the electric vehicle giant, plans to pause production at its Berlin factory for two weeks. The decision has been influenced by the ongoing conflict in the Red Sea, which is causing disruptions to transport ships.

SEC allegations against Huang

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has alleged that an individual named Huang bought substantial shares in a company, with the trading volume representing a significant portion of the stock’s daily volume.

Reports of suicidal thoughts linked to GLP-1s medication

There have been reports of patients and doctors experiencing suicidal thoughts after taking GLP-1s, a type of medication.

Leadership change at Syngenta

In corporate leadership news, Fyrwald has been appointed CEO of Syngenta.

Microsoft’s temporary surpassing of Apple in market value

On the tech front, Microsoft temporarily surpassed Apple in market value for a few hours on a Thursday, but Apple reclaimed the top spot by the end of the day.

Harassment campaign against critical coverage

In a disturbing development, a harassment campaign involving a bloody pig mask and live insects has been reported as retaliation against critical coverage of a company.