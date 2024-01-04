Bumper Secures $48 Million in Series B Funding to Boost European Expansion

European fintech company Bumper, known for its flexible payment options for car repairs, has successfully completed a substantial Series B fundraising round. The company has amassed $48 million to propel its expansion across Europe. This substantial investment, an amalgamation of equity and debt, brings Bumper’s total funding to a solid $64 million.

A Collaborative Investment

The latest round saw significant contributions from leading venture capital firms. Autotech Ventures led the round, with considerable investments from Shell Ventures, InMotion Ventures (affiliated with Jaguar Land Rover), Porsche Ventures, and Revo Capital.

Bumper’s Unique Positioning

Bumper’s unique service enables car owners to transform the cost of repairs into interest-free payments. This financial solution is particularly valuable amidst challenging economic times marked by high inflation and increasing living costs. The platform currently partners with over 5,000 dealerships and aims to double the number of repairs it services annually. In the past year alone, Bumper facilitated payments for over a quarter of a million repairs.

Integration and Customer Satisfaction

The company’s technology seamlessly integrates with dealers’ existing systems, offering a variety of digital and physical payment methods. This ease of use has resulted in overwhelmingly positive customer feedback, as reflected in Bumper’s high Trustpilot rating.

Growth and Future Plans

With the influx of new funds, Bumper seeks to expand its reach and technology in the UK, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, and Ireland. The company’s growth is palpable, with a 100% increase in Gross Merchandise Value year-over-year and an 80% surge in customer numbers in the last twelve months. Bumper’s leadership remains confident in their growth trajectory and the value they bring to both dealerships and customers amidst economic pressures.